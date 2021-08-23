Suspect in custody after chase leads law enforcement from Lee County to Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody after deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit on I-20 that came from Lee County.
Authorities say the suspect was being pursued on I-20 West by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol for pointing and presenting a firearm the interstate. Officials say the chase reached speeds of over 100 mph and the suspect vehicle was stopped neat the I-20 rest stop at mile marker 94.
Deputies say a handgun was found by a K9, and illegal drugs were located at different locations on I-20.