Suspect in custody after chase leads law enforcement from Lee County to Kershaw County

1/5 KCSO Chase 0823 Suspect in custody after chase on I-20. Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

2/5 KCSO Chase 0823 2 Suspect in custody after chase on I-20. Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

3/5 KCSO Chase 0823 3 Suspect in custody after chase on I-20. Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

4/5 KCSO Chase 0823 Gun Suspect in custody after chase on I-20. Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

5/5 KCSO Chase 0823 4 Suspect in custody after chase on I-20. Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office









COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody after deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit on I-20 that came from Lee County.

Authorities say the suspect was being pursued on I-20 West by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol for pointing and presenting a firearm the interstate. Officials say the chase reached speeds of over 100 mph and the suspect vehicle was stopped neat the I-20 rest stop at mile marker 94.

Deputies say a handgun was found by a K9, and illegal drugs were located at different locations on I-20.