Columbia Police searching for “armed and dangerous” murder suspect

Police say murder arrest warrants have been filed for 31-year-old Sherrod Joyner

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous. Police say murder arrest warrants have been filed for 31-year-old Sherrod Joyner.

According to police, Joyner is wanted in connection with a deadly apartment shooting earlier this month.

Joyner faces charges of murder and domestic violence.

Columbia Police say around Midnight on August 11, Joyner argued with a woman at the Heights apartment.

When the female told Joyner to leave and he refused, she called for help.

When her male friend arrived, that’s when Police say Joyner assaulted the female and fatally shot the male.

If you have any information you are asked to call the City of Columbia Police department or Crime Stoppers CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.