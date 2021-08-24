DHEC reports 3,648 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths Tuesday

Tuesday South Carolina Health officials reported 3,648 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Health officials reported 3,648 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

DHEC also reported 10 new deaths related to the Coronavirus.

According to DHEC, this brings the state’s total number of cases to nearly 700-thousand and more than 10-thousand deaths statewide

DHEC says nearly 47 percent of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

If you would like to get a Coronavirus shot, you can click the link here for available vaccine clinics https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/