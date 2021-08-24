Local Living: Labor Day Festival plus, Cure for Cancer Fundraiser

Here's Crysty Vaughan with your look at Local Living

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)– Local Living on ABC Columbia is sponsored by Allure Medical.

In your look at Local Living, you can take part in a virtual fundraiser for Curing Kids Cancer.

The 8th annual Firetruck pull will be August 26-28.

Organizers say proceeds will benefit the Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer $1.2 million endowment to the Children’s Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders Clinic at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital – Midlands. For more information https://curingkidscancer.org/events/8th-annual-curing-kids-cancer-fire-truck-pull

The Town of Chapin is gearing up for the annual Labor Day Festival and parade.

There are numerous events including:

Sunday, September 5

Concert on Beaufort Street featuring Maddie Rean Band party starts at 7 pm.

Bring your lawn chairs, but no coolers allowed

Monday, September 6

Labor Day Parade begins at 9:30 am (Streets close at 9 am) at HireRight parking lot (912 Chapin Road) and travels to St. Peters Church Road