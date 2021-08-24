Rabid Dog discovered in Lexington County according to DHEC

DHEC says a dog found near Old Charleston Road and Crout Pond Way in Gilbert has tested positive for rabies

LEXINGTON, CO SC (WOLO)– DHEC says a dog found near Old Charleston Road and Crout Pond Way in Gilbert has tested positive for rabies.

According to State Health officials, no people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time.

DHEC says the dog was submitted to the laboratory for testing on August 21 and was confirmed to have rabies on August 23. This is the third animal in Lexington County to test positive for rabies so far this year, say officials.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

DHEC says it is important to keep your pets up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Contact information for local Environmental Affairs offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.