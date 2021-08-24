S.C. State University celebrates 125 years

The university was founded in 1896 as one of the first HBCU's in the state

Orangeburg,SC (WOLO) — A major milestone this week for one South Carolina University. South Carolina State University is celebrating 125 years of education.

The University plans to host a commemoration ceremony and campaign tomorrow afternoon. The event will take place at 1:25pm inside of the Fune Arts Building on S.C. State University’s campus.

S.C. State was founded back in 1896 as South Carolina’s only higher institutions for black students at the time.