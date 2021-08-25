Kershaw Co. man facing ten counts of exploiting a child

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A Kershaw County man is facing a century in prison for allegedly distributing child pornography.

According to the state attorney general’s office Julius Kreis,23, is charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lead them to discover Kreis had distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

If convicted he faces up to ten years in prison for each count