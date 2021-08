Legacy Martial Arts’ free Back to School Block Party kicks off Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get your karate skills ready as the Legacy Martial Arts school is kicking off its free Back to School Block Party this Saturday!

It will be at their Northeast Columbia location on 494-4 Town Center Place in the Village of Sandhills, from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m.

You can bring the kids to enjoy some free pizza, cotton candy, martial arts class, earn some prizes and so much more!