Local Living: Movie in the park, plus a walkway on the Saluda

Crysty Vaughan has a look at Local Living

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)– Local Living on ABC Columbia is sponsored by Allure Medical.

In your look at Local Living, you can take part in a virtual fundraiser for Curing Kids Cancer.

The 8th annual Firetruck pull will be August 26-28.

Organizers say proceeds will benefit the Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer $1.2 million endowment to the Children’s Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders Clinic at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital – Midlands. For more information https://curingkidscancer.org/events/8th-annual-curing-kids-cancer-fire-truck-pull

Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood is inviting you to watch a “Movie in the Park” this weekend.

You can enjoy the Disney movie “Soul” on Saturday starting at 8pm.

You can bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the movie — admission is free — and there will be plenty of food vendors say organizers.

One of Columbia’s latest amenities is having an official opening ceremony this coming Monday.

The ribbon cutting for the Saluda River Greenway will take place at 11:30 am on Candi Lane.

The new walkway , which is already open, is part of a 3-phase project that will eventually connect Saluda Shoals Park and the Lake Murray Dam.