Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a ‘person of interest’ in several recent car break-ins.

Investigators say the incidents happened early Wednesday morning in the Dovefield and Tall Pines subdivisions in Elgin.

Deputies believe the man seen in this surveillance image may have information relating to the thefts.

If you know who this is call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.