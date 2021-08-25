South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice hosting Job Fair

Job Fair set for Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Community Connections Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice is looking for new hires.

SC DJJ will host a job fair Thursday from 11 a.m till 2pm.

It will take place at the Community Connections Center off Broad River.

Date: Thursday, August 26, 2021

Location: Community Connections Center

Address: 4900 Broad River, Columbia, SC 29212

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sponsors: SC Works

DJJ officials say they are hiring for multiple positions in Public Safety, Food Services, Residential

Specialists (part-time and full-time), and Correctional Officers (entry-level and supervisor).

Business attire and masks are required. On-site interviews and tentative offers being made during the

event, say officials.

All applicants must bring copies of their driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate, and unofficial college transcript.

Jobseekers can also learn more at SC Works Center, click for link:https://www.scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.