Man accused of breaking into Camden home arrested

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office arrest a man they say was caught on home surveillance breaking into a home in broad daylight.

Authorities say just before 12 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, 30 year old Justin Lemonds was arrested after leading police on a foot chase after officials say he broke into a East Camden home in the 1600 block of McRae street.

Deputies say when they arrived at the residence, the homeowner provided them with video from his home surveillance where officials say the Lemonds was spotted on camera.

Deputies say Lemonds ran from the area beforw they arrived but with the help of KCSO with K9 teams, Camden PD, SCHP, and DNR who flooded the area the suspect was arrest within an hour of the inital call of the incident.

Upon arrest, officials say they found property reported stolen during the alleged burglary in Lemonds pockets.

Lemonds faces 2nd degree Burglary, and Petit Larceny and is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.