Support local black-led nonprofits at the Give 8/28 event this Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have the chance to support local black-led and black-benefiting nonprofits at the Give 8/28 donation event this Saturday!
Curtis spoke with Elizabeth Houck from Central Carolina Community Foundation about how your donations will help multiple non-profits that work to support and uplift the African-American community.
This all takes place during Black Philanthropy Month.
To donate to a local black-led non-profit, please visit Midlands Gives’ website.