Support local black-led nonprofits at the Give 8/28 event this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have the chance to support local black-led and black-benefiting nonprofits at the Give 8/28 donation event this Saturday!

Curtis spoke with Elizabeth Houck from Central Carolina Community Foundation about how your donations will help multiple non-profits that work to support and uplift the African-American community.

This all takes place during Black Philanthropy Month.

To donate to a local black-led non-profit, please visit Midlands Gives’ website.