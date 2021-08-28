DHEC hosting free COVID-19 vaccination sites across state

DHEC officials are urging SC residents to get the shot

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–State Health officials are urging anyone who is eligible and has not gotten vaccinated, to get the COVID-19 shot.

DHEC says the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and they reduce your risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.

DHEC has numerous mobile and vaccination sites across South Carolina. The vaccinations are free.

To find a vaccine location near you click the SC DHEC link scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.