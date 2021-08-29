Corinna Zullo Scores Game-Winner in Final Minute of Road Victory

RALEIGH, N.C. – Corinna Zullo scored the game-winner with 45 seconds left in regulation, as the 16th ranked South Carolina women’s soccer team earned a 2-1 victory on the road at NC State Sunday afternoon (Aug. 29). The win improves the Gamecocks to 3-0 on the season.

“I’m very proud of the team today,” head coach Shelley Smith said. “We stayed together through the 90 minutes and found a way to get the win against a strong opponent on the road. After giving up a disappointing goal early in the game, the response was tremendous. It was a complete team effort as we managed to stay strong through the whole match. Both teams had chances and battle the heat.”

NC State got on the board quickly, finding the back of the net in the second minute of play. The Gamecock defense locked down the Wolfpack from there, as they allow only one shot on goal the rest of the match.

South Carolina tied the game in the 25th minute. Lauren Chang fed a long ball down the left sideline to Ryan Gareis . She then found Eveleen Hahn driving inside the box, where she finished it off, tucking the ball inside the right post. The goal was Hahn’s second in as many matches. It was Chang’s third assist of the season and Gareis’ first.

Both sides settled in defensively in the second half as they combined for seven shots, with the Gamecocks recording the lone shot on goal.

Heading into the final minute, the match looked as if it would go into overtime, however, the South Carolina offense had other plans. It would again be Lauren Chang finding Gareis with a touch pass down the left sideline. Gareis’ pass inside the box deflected off Samantha Chang and found Zullo’s right foot, where she put the ball home just inside the right post. It was Zullo’s second goal of the season.

“We were glad to take advantage of a moment,” Smith said of Zullo’s game-winner. “We combined to get behind the defense and Ryan played a tremendous ball across to Corinna who made an aggressive run to score on the backside. To give that effort at the end was the difference. I’m so glad they were all rewarded with a win.”

The South Carolina defense held the Wolfpack to only two shots on goal. In net, Heather Hinz recorded one save in the victory. For the match, the Gamecocks out-shot NC State 12-5 and held the Wolfpack without a corner kick on the afternoon.

After a three-match road trip, the Gamecocks return to Stone Stadium when they host Boston College Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m.