Gamecock men’s soccer wins first game of Tony Annan era

COLUMBIA- The South Carolina men’s soccer team utilized four goals to defeat Winthrop, 4-1, on Sunday night inside of Stone Stadium.

The victory marks the first under head coach Tony Annan . The Gamecocks (1-1-0) had four different goal scorers to turn back Winthrop (1-1-0).

“I’m pleased with the win,” Annan said. “I’m pleased with the packed stadium. I’m pleased for the boys to get their first win in this stadium with a new coaching staff.

“I thought the guys gave as much tonight as they did the other night (against College of Charleston). The other team played well.”

The go-ahead goal sparked the flow on offense for Carolina. Logan Hitzeman sent a cross toward the middle of the penalty box where Peter Clement used his head to send the ball past Winthrop keeper Sam Bell to put the Gamecocks up 2-1 in the 35th minute. Justin Kopay also received credit for an assist on the play.

A pair of second half goals sealed the game for Carolina. Brian Banahan sent a shot into the back of the net in the 68th minute. He took the feed from Logan Frost and grew the Gamecocks’ lead to 3-1. Clement also notched an assist on the play.

The final score of the night came from Christian Kraus . He got in deep and took the pass from Frost to convert the fourth Carolina goal of the evening.

The Gamecocks and Eagles traded goals in the first half before Clement’s go-ahead header in the 35th minute. Lorenzo Nagy started out the scoring when he took a deflected pass off Winthrop’s keeper and sent it back past him in the 19th minute.

Winthrop answered Nagy’s goal in the 26th minute. The Eagles broke out in transition where Bryant Jimenez-Pearce found Ethan Stevenson too bury one past Gamecock keeper Tristan Himes .

Himes was solid again in net for Carolina. He saved four attempts for the second consecutive match.

Carolina improves to 7-0-0 against Winthrop all-time.

The Gamecocks return to action Friday for their first road match of the season. They head to Clemson for a matchup with the Tigers at 7 p.m. on Friday night.