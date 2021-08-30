Lexington County reserve deputy passes away after battle with COVID-19
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a reserve deputy passed away after a battle with COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s department tweeted that they are grieving the loss of Reserve Deputy Blaine Newman.
The 60-year-old has served the community through the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department since 2010.
The department says this is their second employee to pass away due to COVID-19 in the past week. Officials with LCSD say Gwen Morris died on Friday die to complications from the virus.