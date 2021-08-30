One killed; three hurt in collision on U.S. 15 in Sumter

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and three are hurt after a collision on Sunday.

Authorities say it happened at 5:28 p.m. on U.S. 15 near Jefferson Road.

According to investigators, a driver and three passengers were inside a 2012 Hyundai Genesis, when the driver went off the left side of the road, hit a stop sign, then a tree and overturned.

Troopers say the left rear passenger was first transported to Tuomey Hospital, then to Prisma Richland Hospital, where the victim died.

Officials say the driver was flown to Prisma Richland and the two other passengers were taken to Tuomey.

Authorities say it’s unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

This incident remains under investigation.