ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a collision on Sunday.

Authorities say it happened on U.S. 301 at SC Highway 6 around 4:20 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2006 Ford F-150 travelled across SC-6 and hit an embankment.

Troopers say the driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, died on scene.

This collision remains under investigation.