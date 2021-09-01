Active Veterans With Answers provides resources for veterans in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Active Veterans With Answers non-profit works to provide resources to help veterans in need.

Curtis spoke with Nakisha Jolanda, from Gift Opener LLC and marketing director for the non-profit, who defined what a military veteran is, life stages a veteran may encounter and some struggles they may face after serving.

She also spoke about how the non-profit offers veterans information services and guidance through seminars, briefings and conferences.

It also educates veterans on the different benefits for them and their families such as health benefits, VA benefits, educational benefits, etc.

For more information on the non-profit, visit their website.

You can also call Jolanda at 919-988-2924 if you have any questions for her.