Mineral Springs Road reopened after fatal collision in Lexington

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department says Mineral Springs Road is reopened after a fatal collision Tuesday.

Authorities say it happened in the afternoon on the 2600 block of Mineral Springs Road between Old Carrington Parkway and Shoal Creek Drive.

According to authorities, the road was blocked for hours before reopening Tuesday night.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim as the investigation continues.