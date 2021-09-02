Consumer News: Twitter announces plans for a ‘Safety Mode,’ Amazon wants to hire thousands nationwide and more!

CNN– Grab your resume, Amazon is set to hire 55,000 employees in the coming months across the globe. It is also adding 40,000 corporate and technology roles in the U.S. There’s also tens of thousands of jobs for hourly positions in operations. Amazon will hold a Career Day on September 15. You can check it out at amazoncareerday.com.

Twitter has announced plans for a new ‘Safety Mode’ feature. When a user turns the safety mode on in settings, the new feature would temporarily block accounts from interacting with users who have sent harmful language or repeated and uninvited replies or mentions. Twitter said in a statement this is a limited test for now.

That morning latte may actually be good for your health, at least according to one study. University researchers in Budapest say up to three cups of coffee a day can lower your risk for stroke and death from cardiovascular disease. The study found that compared to non-coffee drinkers, drinking up to three cups of coffee a day was associated with 21% lower risk of stroke and 17% lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease. Health experts say don’t drink too many cups of coffee because it can cause anxiety and insomnia.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for football season? We are helping you get ready for game day. Tune in to our ABC Columbia 2021 College Football Preview Special tomorrow night at 7 p.m., presented by Bahakel Sports. Our own Mike Gillespie and Cam Gaskins will break down all things Gamecocks and Tigers, getting you set for Saturday. Tune in Friday at 7 p.m., on ABC Columbia.

A programming note for all our Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! viewers. If you’d like to catch Wheel and Jeopardy! tomorrow at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., they will air on Me-TV ch. 25.4, Spectrum ch. 1240 and cable Me-TV channel.