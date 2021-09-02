Driver dies after hitting several trees on Peace Haven Road

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died after hitting several trees on Wednesday.

Authorities say it happened on Peace Haven Road near Holly Bickley Road around 3:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 1995 Ford Mustang went off the right side of the road and hit several trees.

Troopers say the driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected, then taken to an area hospital and died.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim as this incident remains under investigation.