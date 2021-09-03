Driver dies after vehicle overturns on Twenty Five Mile Creek Road

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Thursday night.

Troopers say it occurred at Twenty Five Mile Creek Road near Kelly Mill Road after 9:50 p.m.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office says Harlon Drew, 25, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet SUV, when ran off the left side of the road, overturned and was ejected.

Authorities say Harlon didn’t wear a seat belt and later died at a hospital.