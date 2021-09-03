RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened on Thursday.

Troopers say it happened on Clemson Road near Old Clemson Road after 9:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the rider of a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle went left of center and hit a 2014 Chevrolet Sedan, which caused the sedan to hit a 2019 Honda van.

Authorities say the motorcyclist died, while the driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital and the driver and the passenger in the Honda van wore seat belts and weren’t injured.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.