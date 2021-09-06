Alex Murdaugh releases statement after weekend shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina Attorney who was injured in a shooting over the weekend, released a statement Monday.

Here is the statement released to ABC Columbia News :

“The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.

According to his Lawyer, Murdaugh was shot Saturday in Hampton County.

Sources say Alex was changing a tire when a car passed him and fired.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says the incident happened on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville around 1-30 pm.

Just months ago Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son, Paul, were found shot to death in their Colleton County home in June. The case remains unsolved.