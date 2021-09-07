Debo Williams named SEC co-Freshman of the week

University of South Carolina redshirt freshman Debo Williams was selected as the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced today.

Playing in his first collegiate game, Williams was credited with two blocked punts in the Gamecocks’ 46-0 shutout win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday. It was the first time Carolina recorded a blocked punt since the 2014 season. Williams, a 6-1, 235-pounder from Smyrna, Del., became the first SEC player to record two blocked punts in the same game since Florida’s Chris Rainey accomplished the feat in 2010.

Williams and the Gamecocks will travel to East Carolina for a Saturday, Sept. 11, noon showdown with the Pirates. That contest will be televised nationally on ESPN2.