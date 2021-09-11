Remembering 9/11 on the 20th Anniversary-The Midlands marks the date with Ceremonies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Midlands and the Nation are honoring the lives lost and the heroes made in the September 11, 2001 attacks.

This years marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Here is a list of some of the ceremonies and events in the Midlands:

8:00am 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Ceremony at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in Columbia

8:46am The City of Cayce and Cayce Department of Public Safety officers will honor the lives lost during the 9/11 terror attacks by raising the American Flag over the Blossom Street Bridge.

9:11am The Sumter Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are holding a ceremony to commemorate 9/11.

Where-City of Sumter’s Public Safety complex on North Lafayette Drive.

The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing will support three flyovers ON Saturday September 11, 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

The Guard says the 169th Fighter Wing flies the F-16 Fighting Falcon jet, a single-seat, multi-purpose fighter with the ability to fly up to twice the speed of sound. It is capable of performing air-to-air and air-to-ground tactical missions.

What: 9-11 Ceremony

Location: downtown Columbia, SC

Time: @ 9 a.m.

What: 9-11 Memorial Ceremony

Location: downtown Sumter, SC

Time: @ 9:15 a.m.

What: SC State vs. Clemson football game

Location: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Time: @ 5 p.m.