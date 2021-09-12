No. 12 Women’s Soccer Drops Final Non-Conference Match of the Season

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In their final non-conference match of the season, the 12th ranked South Carolina women’s soccer fell to Virginia Tech 1-0 Sunday night (Sept. 12). The Gamecocks now sit a 5-2 on the season.

South Carolina was limited to three shots on goal on the night, but held a 7-6 overall shot advantage over the Hokies.

“We didn’t play with the intensity that we need to play,” head coach Shelley Smith . “We missed some chances that we should have put away and that changes the whole game. You can’t expect the game to come to you, you have to work.”

Virginia Tech scored the lone goal of the match in the 20th minute on a cross into the box that found its way to the far post.

The Gamecock’s only shot on goal in the first half came in the 31st minute when Catherine Barry put her foot on a ball in the middle of the box, but was unable to slip it past the keeper.

In goal, Heather Hinz had a busy first half as she made three saves, two of which came in the final two minutes of the half.

South Carolina put two shots on goal in the second half, coming in the 67th and 90th minutes, but the Gamecocks were unable to find the equalizer.

South Carolina now turns its attention to SEC play when the Gamecocks open their conference season Thursday, September 16 at Missouri. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.