Carolina and Kentucky Set to Play Under the Lights

The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0, 0-0 SEC) will host the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 SEC) in a 7 pm ET contest at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, the SEC office announced today. The game will be nationally-televised on ESPN2.

South Carolina leads the all-time series with Kentucky by an 18-13-1 count, including a 9-5-1 advantage when the game has been played in Columbia. Kentucky won last year’s contest in Lexington by a 41-18 margin, their sixth win in the last seven meetings, after South Carolina dominated the series by winning 13 of 14 games played between 2000 and 2013.

South Carolina is at second-ranked Georgia (2-0, 0-0 SEC) this week, while Kentucky is home to Chattanooga (1-1) in a non-conference tilt.

Here is the entire SEC television schedule for games of Saturday, Sept. 25:

Georgia at Vanderbilt Noon SEC Network

LSU at Mississippi State Noon ESPN

Missouri at Boston College Noon ESPN2

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas 3:30 pm CBS

Georgia State at Auburn 4 pm SEC Network

Tennessee at Florida 7 pm ESPN

Kentucky at South Carolina 7 pm ESPN2

Southern Miss at Alabama 7:30 pm SEC Network

Note-All times Eastern