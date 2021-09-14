Officials break ground on new aquarium and reptile center at Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fish and reptiles will soon have a new home at the Riverbanks Zoo. Tuesday morning, officials broke ground on the Darnal W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center.

Zoo officials say the new development will create a myriad of stunning habitats that will allow zoogoers to get an up close look at some of the world’s most precious and endangered wildlife. The aquarium and reptile center is scheduled to be open to visitors in the spring or summer of next year.