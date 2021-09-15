Army, Navy, Air Fore and Marine Corps set COVID-19 vaccine deadlines

CNN– Four U.S. armed forces branches have now set deadlines for COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a statement, the Army said that all active duty military members must be vaccinated by December 15. National Guard soldiers have until June 30, 2022. The punishment for non-compliance varies by a soldier’s rank.

Navy and Marine Corps active duty service members have until November 28, and reserve service members must get the shot by December 28.

The deadline for Air Force active duty service members is November 2. Air Force National Guard and Air Force reserve personnel need to be vaccinated by December 2.