Richland County Council passes emergency mask ordinance set to expire in mid-November

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County residents and visitors are now required to wear masks after the County Council voted to pass an emergency mask ordinance Tuesday. The ordinance is now in effect and will expire on November 15.

Anyone entering a commercial establishment in Richland County will be required to wear a face covering. Officials say this also includes schools. Those who refuse could face a fine of $25.