SEC Nation comes to Columbia for South Carolina-Kentucky matchup

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, goes to Gamecock country to preview the SEC showdown between Kentucky and South Carolina. The show will originate from the campus of the University of South Carolina from 10 a.m. – noon ET Saturday, Sept. 25, on SEC Network. Exact set location will be announced in the coming days.

Laura Rutledge returns as host for her fifth season, her sixth on the show overall, alongside Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

Additionally, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper will be live on Saturday morning from 9 – 10 a.m., as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Marty & McGee will be live on the road with SEC Nation every Saturday this fall.

The University of South Carolina campus will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville, with #FinebaumFriday live from 3-7 p.m.