Gamecocks and Troy Set for 3:30 pm Kick on Oct. 2

South Carolina Football will host the Troy Trojans in a non-conference game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Saturday, October 2, at 3:30 pm ET, the Southeastern Conference announced today. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks and Trojans have met three times previously, with South Carolina coming out on top in all three contests. Carolina won by a 17-7 score in 2004, by a 45-20 margin in 2005 and by a 69-24 count in 2010. All three previous games were played in Columbia.

The Gamecocks are 2-0 in non-conference action this season with wins over Eastern Illinois and East Carolina.

South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 SEC) hosts Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC) this week in an SEC Eastern Division matchup while Troy (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) travels to Monroe, La., for a Sun Belt matchup with ULM (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Here is the entire SEC television slate for games of Saturday, Oct. 2:

Tennessee at Missouri Noon SEC Network

Arkansas at Georgia Noon ESPN

Troy at South Carolina 3:30 pm SEC Network

Ole Miss at Alabama 3:30 pm CBS

Florida at Kentucky 6 pm ESPN

OR 7 pm SEC Network

Mississippi State at Texas A&M 6 pm ESPN

OR 7 pm SEC Network

UConn at Vanderbilt 7:30 pm ESPNU

Auburn at LSU 9 pm ESPN