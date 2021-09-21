Subpoenas regarding January 6 investigation could be issued within a week

CNN– The chairman of the committee investigating the January 6 U.S. Capitol breach says the panel could start issuing subpoenas within a week. Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, a Democrat, says they will issue subpoenas to companies and people who have not cooperated with records requests.

The select committee spent most of August requesting records from a variety of government agencies and social media companies.