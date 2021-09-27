Newborn Loungers from Boppy recalled after link to eight deaths

CNN– Parents, here’s a recall you should know about. If you have a Newborn Lounger from the Boppy company, it’s been linked to the deaths of eight babies.

The newborns reportedly suffocated after rolling over or being placed in a way that made it hard for them to breathe in the first place. More than 3 million Boppy loungers have been recalled because of it. The deaths happened between 2015 and 2020.

The exact products are the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.