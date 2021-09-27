SC House holds more redistricting meetings as maps delayed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House will take online testimony this week about redistricting as it appears the General Assembly won’t take up the new maps for U.S. House and state Senate and House districts for several months.

The House’s redistricting committee meets 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Blatt Building at the Statehouse to listen to the public both in person and online.

The committee with five Republicans and three Democrats just finished holding nine meetings around South Carolina on what criteria should be used to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts based on 2020 U.S. Census data.

Leaders in the House and Senate initially hoped to hold an October special session to approve the new maps, but House leaders now expect that to be delayed until December. Senate President Harvey Peeler canceled a special session in his chamber scheduled for Oct. 12 after the Senate redistricting committee asked for more time.