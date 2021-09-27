South Carolina and Tennessee Set for Noon Kick on October 9 in Knoxville

The University of South Carolina football team will travel to Knoxville, Tenn. for a Saturday, Oct. 9, SEC Eastern Division matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers. Game time has been set for noon ET and the contest will be televised by ESPN2, the conference office announced today.

The Vols lead the all-time series by a 27-10-2 margin, including a 17-3 advantage in Neyland Stadium, but the Gamecocks have won three of the last five meetings between the two schools. Tennessee won last year’s meeting in Columbia by a 31-27 score. Eight of the last nine contests have been decided by six or few points.

South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC) steps out of conference action this week to host the Troy Trojans (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) in a 3:30 pm ET kick at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, while Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) travels to Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC) for an 11 am CT kick on Saturday, Oct. 2. Both games will be televised on SEC Network.

October 9 is a 3:30 ET and 8:00 ET CBS doubleheader. CBS has elected to use a six-day selection for the CBS game at 3:30 ET. The two games being held are Arkansas at Ole Miss* and Georgia at Auburn*. The game selected by CBS will be televised at 3:30 ET and the other game will be televised by ESPN at Noon ET.

Here is the entire SEC slate of games for Saturday, Oct. 9:

South Carolina at Tennessee, Noon, ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Florida, Noon, SEC Network

Arkansas at Ole Miss, Noon, ESPN OR 3:30 pm CBS

Georgia at Auburn, Noon, ESPN OR 3:30 pm CBS

North Texas at Missouri, 4 pm, SEC Network

LSU at Kentucky, 7:30 pm, SEC Network

Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 pm, CBS