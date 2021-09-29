TSA reports confiscating thousands of weapons at checkpoints in 2021

Data was reported by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for this year alone

(CNN) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is keeping a close eye on anything that should not come into airport terminals. That doesn’t mean it’s keep people from trying. According to the TSA they have intercepted more weapons at TSA checkpoints than before the pandemic began.

According to officials with TSA, this year alone they have taken 7,900 weapons, out of those 4,500 are what they would refer to as “live weapons'”, which include prohibited items like loaded guns.

While gun owners are allowed to travel with their gun, it has to be unloaded, stored in a hard case and carried in the cargo area of the airplane.