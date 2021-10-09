Logan Frost Scores Twice to Lead Carolina Past Blazers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The South Carolina men’s soccer team defeated UAB, 2-0, on Saturday night at BBVA Field.

“I’m really pleased for the lads,” said head coach Tony Annan . “I’m really pleased for our team that we got our first conference win. We took a lot of momentum into that game from our results against Gardner-Webb and FAU. We’re pleased to come out with a clean sheet and a win.”

Logan Frost scored twice for the Gamecocks on Saturday night. In the 52nd minute, he took a pass from Peter Clement in transition and buried a shot in the bottom left side of the frame.

Frost gave the Gamecocks a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute with his game-winning goal. Frost took a long pass from midfield and worked up the left side of the penalty box. He took a couple dribbles to his right, put a shot past the UAB keeper and buried a goal in the bottom left corner of the net.

The brace is Frost’s first multi-goal effort of his career. He is the first Gamecock with multiple goals since Feb. 14 when Andrew Halloran scored three goals against Winthrop.

Frost added four points to his season total, putting him at eight points this season. Clement is now at seven points this season after adding one point with his assist.

Ryan Bilichuk started in goal for Carolina. He made a season-high six saves. The shutout is Bilichuk’s second career solo shutout.

Carolina earned its second shutout of the season and it’s the first time it has shut out a team on the road since Oct. 9, 2020, making it exactly one year between road shutouts.

The victory is the first conference win of the season and brings the Gamecocks’ conference point total to four. It’s the first conference victory under Annan.

The road victory is the first of the season for Carolina and the first road win under Annan.

The Gamecocks return to action at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for a matchup with Georgia Southern inside of Stone Stadium.