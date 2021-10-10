Late goal lifts Tennessee over South Carolina women’s soccer

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The 19th ranked South Carolina women’s soccer dropped a heartbreaker Sunday afternoon, as the Gamecocks fell to 12th ranked Tennessee 1-0. The loss puts the Gamecocks at 9-4 on the season and 4-2 in SEC play.

“I thought we battled today and competed,” head coach Shelley Smith said. “We were able to create, but just didn’t have that final, put the ball in the back of the net. I’m proud of their efforts, but it’s a tough one to take when you give up a goal like that at the end.”

The first half was a battle of possession, as the teams were limited to three shots on goal, two for the Gamecocks and one for the Volunteers. South Carolina’s best chance came when they were awarded a penalty kick after Catherine Barry was fouled in the box. The Gamecocks were unable to convert, as the attempt went wide.

All three shot on goal attempts came within an eight-minute stretch in the middle of the half. Catherine Barry had South Carolina’s first chance in the 18th minute and Ryan Gareis had a opportunity in the 26th minute. Neither team was able to attempt a shot in the final 13 minutes before halftime.

The Gamecocks twice put shots on target in the second half, coming in the 67th and 74th minutes. They would have two solid looks at the goal in the 82nd minute, but both shot attempts were blocked by the Tennessee defense.

The lone goal of the game came in the 87th minute as the Volunteers scored from 25 yards out.

For the afternoon, Tennessee led 10-9 in total shots while each team had four shots on goal.

Next up for South Carolina, they host Georgia Friday, October 15, at 7 p.m.