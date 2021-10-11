Gamecocks Travel to College Station for Night Game on Oct. 23

GamecocksOnline.com,

The South Carolina football team will travel to College Station, Texas for an Oct. 23 date with the Texas A&M Aggies. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm local) and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.

South Carolina will be looking for its first win in the all-time series with A&M, as the Aggies have won each of the first seven meetings between the two schools, including a 48-3 win in Columbia last season.

The Gamecocks own a 1-6 record when playing in the Lone Star State. Their only win came 64 years ago, Oct. 5, 1957, when they went into Austin and defeated the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns by a 27-21 score. Carolina has lost three times at A&M, (2015, ’17 and ’19) twice at Baylor (1949 and ’76) and at Houston (1973 – the night after the Riggs-King Battle of the Sexes tennis match in the Astrodome).

The Gamecocks (3-3, 0-3 SEC) will host Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2 SEC) on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 4 pm at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, while the #21/18-ranked Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) will travel to Missouri (3-3, 0-2 SEC) for a noon kick on Saturday.

Here is the entire SEC television slate for games of Saturday, Oct. 23:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (in Little Rock), Noon, SEC Network
LSU at Ole Miss, 3:30 pm, CBS
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 4 pm, SEC Network
Tennessee at Alabama, 7 pm, ESPN
South Carolina at Texas A&M, 7:30 pm, SEC Network

