Gamecocks Travel to College Station for Night Game on Oct. 23

The South Carolina football team will travel to College Station, Texas for an Oct. 23 date with the Texas A&M Aggies. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm local) and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.

South Carolina will be looking for its first win in the all-time series with A&M, as the Aggies have won each of the first seven meetings between the two schools, including a 48-3 win in Columbia last season.

The Gamecocks own a 1-6 record when playing in the Lone Star State. Their only win came 64 years ago, Oct. 5, 1957, when they went into Austin and defeated the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns by a 27-21 score. Carolina has lost three times at A&M, (2015, ’17 and ’19) twice at Baylor (1949 and ’76) and at Houston (1973 – the night after the Riggs-King Battle of the Sexes tennis match in the Astrodome).

The Gamecocks (3-3, 0-3 SEC) will host Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2 SEC) on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 4 pm at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, while the #21/18-ranked Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) will travel to Missouri (3-3, 0-2 SEC) for a noon kick on Saturday.

Here is the entire SEC television slate for games of Saturday, Oct. 23:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (in Little Rock), Noon, SEC Network

LSU at Ole Miss, 3:30 pm, CBS

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 4 pm, SEC Network

Tennessee at Alabama, 7 pm, ESPN

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 7:30 pm, SEC Network