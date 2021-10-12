Lego says it is working to remove gender stereotypes from its toys

CNN– Could Lego space men and pirates be a thing of the past? Lego announced it is working to remove gender stereotypes from its toys.

The decision comes after research commissioned by the Lego Group in which nearly 7,000 parents and children were surveyed. 42% of girls said they worry about being made fun of for playing with toys associated with boys, and 71% of boys said the same of toys typically associated with girls.

It’s not clear yet what that change will look like.