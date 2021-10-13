President Biden to discuss solutions to supply chain issues affecting the country

CNN– Wednesday, President Joe Biden plans to find solutions to the supply chain crisis that is jacking up prices and slowing down economic recovery from COVID-19.

Dozens of cargo ships are idling at two of the biggest ports in the United States. President Biden is meeting with the heads of those ports and their workers’ union, along with some large private sector companies.

Supply hasn’t been able to keep up with demand, but that’s only part of the issue. Many economists predict the global supply chain nightmare will only get worse before it gets better. In part, because there’s no global effort to ensure the smooth operation of the worldwide logistics and transportation network. That could mean a bumpy road ahead for at least the next few months.