Midlands Elementary Teacher accused of having Marijuana edibles in class prize box

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Lexington County elementary school teacher is behind bars accused of having marijuana edibles in her classroom.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff, 27 year old Victoria Farish Weiss, is charged with possession of a Schedule I drug.

“We became involved in this case Sept. 23 after receiving word a Rocky Creek Elementary School student picked a pack of marijuana edibles out of a box full of candy Weiss used to reward students,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Detectives confirmed during interviews that Weiss took the pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the box. The student went back to the box and happened to grab another pack of edibles.”

Deputies say no student ate any of the edibles.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant at Weiss’ house where investigators found packs of edibles similar to those the student picked from the box in the classroom.

“Marijuana edibles are cannabis-based food products. They come in many forms, but the items in this case were candy,” Koon said. “They’re often packaged in wrappers and bags with logos and colors that look similar to traditional candy brands. While they are available in other states and online, they’re illegal in South Carolina.”