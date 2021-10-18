CFD: No injuries after overnight fire at an apartment complex on Barnwell Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says no one is injured after an overnight fire at an apartment complex.

Authorities say it happened before 12:30 a.m. at the 1900 block of Barnwell Street.

According to investigators, the fire was spreading fast through one multi-story building and spreading to the building next door.

Officials say they stopped further extension of the fire in the neighboring building and eventually it was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

