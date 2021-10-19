Carolina Country Showdown coming to Segra Park next month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Country music fans, you can check out a concert at Segra Park next month! The Columbia Fireflies announced that Carolina Country Showdown will take place on the ballpark on Friday, November 19.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Corey Smith, with songs like “If I Could Do It Again” and “Twenty-One,” will headline the concert which also features American Southern Rock Band Blackfoot as an opening act. Greg Payne and the Piedmont Boys, from Greenvillle, are scheduled to perform after Blackfoot.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m., with gates opening 15 minutes prior.

Club seat tickets are $50, on-field VIP standing room tickets are $35 and general admission is $30.

You can get more information on the Columbia Fireflies website. Tickets can also be purchased online.