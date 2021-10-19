Drop off unneeded prescription drugs in the Midlands this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have medications that are no longer needed, are unused or outdated, now is the time to throw them out safely.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office will have a prescription drug take back this Saturday. The sheriff’s office will have collection boxes at the Regional Medical Center and also at the Piggly Wiggly on Edisto Drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is also participating in the drug take back initiative. This Saturday, you can drop off medication at the Sheriff’s Office or at the Piedmont Technical School, both located on Wilson Road.