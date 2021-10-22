Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Office: Five facing assault, conspiracy charges after shooting incident near apartments in Manning area

1/4 Hanna G Clayton Hanna Grace Clayton Source: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office

2/4 Savannah B Gooden Savannah Bryann Gooden Source: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office

3/4 Aliyah K Brunson Aliyah Kayanna Brunson Source: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office

4/4 Levon J Dingle Levon Justice Dingle Source: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office five individuals have been arrested after shots were reportedly fired near an apartment complex on Westwood Drive and Highway 261 in the Manning area.

On October 9, deputies say they were called to the scene for a possible shooting incident, and witnesses told them they heard multiple gunshots in the area. Deputies say they received an additional call that an apartment had been hit by gunfire multiple times. Authorities say several people were inside the apartment, but no one was injured.

Deputies say 20-year-old Hanna Grace Clayton, 18-year-old Savanna Bryann Gooden, 20-year-old Aliyah Kayanna Brunson, 21-year-old Levon Justice Dingle and one juvenile male are all charged with one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and once count of conspiracy.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities say more arrests are coming in connection with this investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call 803-534-4414.